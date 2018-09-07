Glenwood Canyon Brewpub soars

As far as I am concerned, the "F" in fall stands for football and although autumn does not start, technically, for another 14 days, with week two of college football kicking off today and the weather outside feeling as good as watching the Alabama Crimson Tide lose, I set out on a quest to find a beer as cold as Nick Saban and wings as hot as my LSU Tigers.

Luckily, I stumbled into the Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, where beautiful beer gets brewed, chicken wings get tossed in IPA Sriracha sauce and ESPN takes precedent over CNN and FOX News.

Sure, the U.S. did not make the World Cup this year, but the Glenwood Canyon Brewpub has won numerous World Beer Cup awards and after experiencing their Hanging Lake Honey Ale, I can quickly taste why.

Although many of Colorado's outdoorsy type may vehemently disagree, drinking Glenwood Canyon Brewpub's Hanging Lake Honey Ale definitely beats hiking up to see the actual Hanging Lake. For one thing, I get to sit, and in an air-conditioned bar-restaurant no less.

The light golden ale made with Colorado honey pours out the tap and fills the 16 oz. glass like a magic potion. A magic potion, which, like fall, feels just right.

Light, in a drinkable way, not a Bud Light type of way, Glenwood Canyon Brewpub's Hanging Lake Honey Ale, 'floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee,' one of the best brews I've ever had, it hits like Muhammad Ali.

Recommended Stories For You

This beer will knock you out — in a good way.

With sports playing on TV and Tom Petty playing in the background, I feel as wonderful as the iconic musician's tunes and eventually find myself "Free Falling" into ordering some IPA Sriracha Sauce wings with a healthy side of ranch.

Crispy yet juicy and spicy but at the same time sweet, these wings soar.

As a matter of fact, Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, in general, soars.

From the friendly staff, to the delicious beer and incredible wings this local establishment reaches new altitudes.

Cheers!