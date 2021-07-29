 Glenwood Canyon reopens after flash flood warning expires | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Glenwood Canyon reopens after flash flood warning expires

News News |

Staff reports

6:20 p.m. update: Interstate 70 through the Glenwood Canyon has reopened. A flash flood warning issued Thursday afternoon for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area expired at 6:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning, which triggers the canyon closure by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more