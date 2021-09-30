Glenwood Canyon damage doesn’t stop annual Canyon Shuffle Race

Participants in a previous Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy.

Courtesy Rachel Baiyor/Literacy Outreach

The Glenwood Canyon race to benefit local nonprofit Literacy Outreach will adapt to damage from mudslides, but it will not be canceled.

The Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy modified its course and offerings for this year in light of conditions in the canyon, offering a singular 5-mile run in lieu of its typical half marathon and 5K on Saturday. The temporary course will start and end at the No Name exit with an in-and-back route west toward Glenwood Springs, with the turn around point near the Vapor Caves. After having to go virtual due to COVID-19 and the fires that led to the slides, organizers were happy just to be back, even in an abbreviated form.

“Everyone is grateful just to be able to be together,” Martha Fredendall of Literacy Outreach said. “We were planning to go full force this year.”

The race begins at 9 a.m. at exit 119. Registration costs $30, which will go into funding the program. Participants will receive a race-theme T-shirt with art designed by the winner of a contest organized by Bristlecone Arts Collaborative, Tyleigh Hansen of Coal Ridge High School. Runners will also be entered in a poker-style raffle. Each contestant will be given five playing cards, and the person with the best poker hand will win $100.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers — female, male and gender nonconforming — in each of eight age groups.

At the award ceremony, Diana Vargas, a patron of Literacy Outreach, will speak to the runners to tell them about what their participation is going toward.

The nonprofit focuses on providing basic literacy opportunities for adults. They offer reading, writing, math and English as a second language. Proceeds from the race help fund Literacy Outreach’s education materials, which have evolved in the pandemic era. They had to move programming online, which proved to be difficult for several reasons including 20% of the program’s learners not having internet access.

“We’ve had to restructure and rethink how we deliver services, not being able to meet in person for the last year,” Fredendall said. “We’ve had to move things digitally. We’ve had to purchase online curriculums that we can use with our learners. We’ve had to train our volunteer base, which is an older generation.”

Fredendall said registration is down compared to previous years, and the event is drawing participants from the Front Range as it has before. The funds raised from the race, which she said is their second-biggest fundraiser of the year, play an important role in their budget.

More information, including registration, is available by calling 970-945-5282 or emailing LiteracyOutreach@LiteracyOutreach.org .