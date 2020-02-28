Glenwood Canyon lane closures to begin Monday

South Canyon near Glenwood Springs.

Post Independent | Kyle Mills

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Monday, with the anticipated closure of westbound lanes expected to begin in late March.

The 8-month project will start slow, with single-lane closures starting at Grizzly Creek beginning next week. The project is expected to be completed in October.

The construction project includes new pavement, resurfacing with polyester concrete overlay, replacement of bridge joints and bearings, and new pavement markings on both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Lane closures will expand, shutting down the entire westbound direction and shifting traffic in a head-to-head configuration on the eastbound lanes starting later in March.

The resurfacing is the most important part of the project, according to a CDOT news release, because it is expected to reduce the need for future repairs.

“During the early outreach last fall, we saw good participation. Most of the locals we spoke with said they understand how needed and important this project is,” said Josh Cullen, CDOT project engineer.

“Now that the project construction is beginning, it’s exciting to know that we are getting closer to seeing the completion of this quadrant in the Glenwood Canyon,” he said.

Crews will begin the project with single-lane closures near the Grizzly Creek Rest Area at milepost 121 eastbound and at milepost 127.5 westbound for crews to mobilize equipment.

The project also includes improvements to access ramps to the bike path.

Drivers should expect lane closures and delays throughout the project, according to the news release.

For updates on the project, CDOT has set up a hotline for calls and texts at 970-618-5379.

To sign up for email updates, contact GlenwoodCanyon2020@gmail.com.