Glenwood Canyon repair work to continue Friday, but suspend as Labor Day holiday traffic picks up on weekend

Repair work on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will continue on Friday, but will likely be suspended at some point along with highway construction projects statewide for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“The team will be working (Friday) behind the current lane closures in place,” Glenwood Canyon project public information officer Tracy Trulove said. “If volumes pick up, they will evaluate when it’s time to quit work in the canyon. We are off on Monday and will not be out there performing any work.”

The work is ongoing into the fall to repair sections of the interstate that were severely damaged by the flash-flooding that occurred in late July and early August.

I-70 was closed through the canyon for 15 days as a result, and has experienced intermittent closures whenever heavy rain is forecast. The Glenwood Springs-area forecast for the holiday weekend calls for a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, but clear skies through Monday and into next week.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a statewide alert Thursday reminding motorists to anticipate additional traffic in parts of the state due to the numerous Labor Day weekend events and recreational activities taking place.

Beginning at noon Friday, CDOT plans to suspend all construction projects to reduce potential traffic delays, with the exception of emergency operations. Projects are to resume on Tuesday.

“It is imperative that drivers take all of the necessary precautions as they travel during these final days of summer,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the release. “This includes following the posted speed limits, being prepared for more traffic, not driving drunk and not driving distracted. Doing so will ensure a safe and fun Labor Day weekend.”

Motorists are advised to anticipate heavier-than-normal traffic on both Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70 west of Denver.

CDOT notes that westbound I-70 traffic tends to be heaviest from mid-morning until late afternoon on Friday of holiday weekends, and from 7 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Saturday. Eastbound I-70 traffic will likely peak on Labor Day, Monday, from mid-morning to late afternoon, especially from Summit County to the Denver area.

“Drivers are reminded to plan additional travel time when traveling I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, due to reduced speeds,” CDOT also advises. Traffic remains in a one-lane configuration through about a one-mile stretch both eastbound and westbound through the canyon around mile marker 123.

