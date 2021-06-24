Glenwood Canyon rest areas, recreation path closed due to hazardous weather outlook





The Grizzly Creek, Hanging Lake and Shoshone Power Plant rest areas are now closed, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday night.

The Glenwood Canyon recreation path is also closed due to rain in the forecast for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, information provided CDOT states.

The closures have not affected Interstate 70 traffic flow.

“The rest areas and path will continue to be closed until the forecast improves,” the news release states. “This means the safety closure may be in place through Friday, June 25.”

CDOT is asking motorists traveling along Interstate 70 through the canyon to exercise caution.

“Motorists planning to travel on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon should keep a close eye on weather forecasts over the next few days,” the release states. “Precipitation is in the forecast for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar above I-70, rest areas and the recreation path.”

Enough rain in the forecast could prompt CDOT to close the Glenwood Canyon rest areas and recreation path out of necessary safety, the release states.

“If a Flash Flood Watch goes into effect, the rest areas and rec path will definitely close,” the release states. “If a Flash Flood Warning is issued, CDOT and partner agencies will close Interstate 70 in the canyon and at nearby exits.”

CDOT will continue to closely monitor the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Information in relation to forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and road conditions can be viewed at the Garfield County Emergency Operations Center website . Updates will also continue to be posted to cotrip.org and CDOT’s Twitter page .

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com