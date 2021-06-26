Glenwood Canyon rest areas reopened
After being closed since Thursday in response to a hazardous weather outlook, all Glenwood Canyon rest areas have been reopened, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The opening includes a nearby recreation path.
The areas were originally closed off to visitors due to the potential of the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scars causing flash floods during heavy rain.
