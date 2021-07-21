Glenwood Canyon still closed Wednesday night as officials keep eyes to sky

Crews worked through the day Wednesday to clear five mudslides that went across the interstate Tuesday night in the Glenwood Canyon.

Photo courtesy CDOT

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains shut down Wednesday evening as crews assess the weather conditions and threats of heavy rain into the night, according to a Wednesday afternoon update.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area until midnight, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS’s Grand Junction office is forecasting another round of possibly heavy rainfall over the burn area, “which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.”

Glenwood Canyon closed about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after the five separate mudslides and had not yet opened as of Wednesday night.

I-70 is closed between the West Rifle and Dotsero exits. There is no estimated for the road to reopen.

Monsoon season is in full effect throughout Colorado, including along I-70, making it prudent that travelers remain aware of weather conditions over the next seven to 10 days, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“There are three slides on eastbound I-70, at Mile Points 127.5 to 128.5, that consist mostly of water and soupy mud,” a Wednesday afternoon release stated. “A fourth slide on westbound lanes is located from Mile Points 130.5 to Exit 129 (Bair Ranch) and has more solid material, including small rocks. A fifth slide took place on the Bair Ranch exit off-ramp. It also contains more solid material with small rocks.”

The weather services says the possible slow moving storms have the ability to drop significant amounts of precipitation.

“This afternoon, forecasters are monitoring storms building south of I-70 and across Colorado’s mountains,” the CDOT release states. “Weather forecasters are also monitoring potential impacts for several burn areas including Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn scars.”

Transportation officials are closing I-70 through Glenwood Canyon when a flash flood warning is in effect in the area because of concerns from the 2020 wildfire, which burned more than 32,600 acres around the canyon.





This is a developing story that will be updated.