Glenwood, Carbondale issue local street traffic advisories for construction activities starting May 3

Local traffic advisories have been issued for construction work to begin Monday, May 3 on South Blake Avenue near the Roaring Fork Marketplace in Glenwood Springs, and on Colorado Avenue and State Highway 133 in Carbondale.

A city of Glenwood Springs press release advises that construction is to begin on Blake Avenue between 29th Street and Colorado Highway 82 to allow for milling and a new asphalt overlay on the roadway, installation of concrete bus pads, replacement of the water main, electrical updates, drainage-stormwater improvements, and sidewalk improvements.

The four-month project is expected to be completed in August.

During that time, motorists should expect lane closures with alternating one-way traffic on Blake and some full road closures on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.

Business accesses will remain open but will change based on work activities, 29th Street can still be used as an alternate route into the Roaring Fork Marketplace.

In addition, the Roaring Fork Marketplace bus stops by Walmart will be closed starting Monday and will likely remain closed until September, the release states. In the meantime, rders should use the 27th Street South Glenwood Park & Ride as an alternate stop.

“We are looking forward to getting below the surface to address the underlying issues with utilities and the road base,” Glenwood Springs Public Works Director Matthew Langhorst said in the release. “This is one of our most frequently requested areas in town for road improvements and the work here is well needed.”

For this and other Glenwood Springs project updates, sign up for email and text notifications at http://www.cogs.us/NotifyMe . Information is distributed in English and Spanish.

Carbondale sewer replacement project begins

Also Monday, work is slated to begin to replace a sewer line on Carbondale’s Colorado Avenue.

According to a town press release, the project is necessary to replace the sanitary sewer main beneath Colorado Avenue from 11th Street to State Highway 133. Work is to include a new curb and gutter on the north side of Colorado between 12th and Highway 133, dry wells and the complete replacement of the pavement from 11th Street to Highway 133.

The project is scheduled to be completed by June 30.

In the meantime, there will be a 10-day detour of northbound Highway 133 traffic at Colorado through the old Sopris Shopping Center parking lot from approximately May 4 through May 14.

“During construction, access to businesses and residences will be maintained, but travel through the project will be difficult,” the town release states. “All non-local traffic is discouraged. Alternate routes are suggested for traffic that would typically use Colorado Avenue for access to and from State Highway 133.”

Colorado Avenue is also typically a truck route for vehicles accessing Highway 133 from the downtown area, the town advises in the release.

“During this project, it will be difficult for large vehicles to access and use Colorado Avenue,” it states. “Therefore, an increase in truck traffic may be seen on Eighth Street north to Village/Merrill, or south to Main/133, and other streets in the area while this work is being completed.”

This sewer line project is part of a planned infrastructure need that was identified over the past two years, the release further explains.

“A chokepoint in the sewer system in this location was identified in past utility master plans. The new sewer line will provide the capacity necessary for development and redevelopment in the southeast quadrant of the town. The project is paid for using the existing funds in the Wastewater Enterprise Fund.”

For more project information, contact the Carbondale Public Works Department at (970) 510-1217.