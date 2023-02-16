Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts Mardi Gras celebration this weekend

All the Mardi Gras makings you'll find this weekend at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Courtesy/Tassi Keith

Laissez les bons temps rouler, as they say for Mardi Gras — or, let the good times roll.

On Saturday, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts its very own Mardi Gras celebration.

“What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras on the mountaintop?” Nancy Heard, the cavern’s general manager, said.

Bring your most flashy wigs, hats and masks; the more elaborate the better. This is the time of year to bring out your bright colors, sequence, glitter and costume jewelry.

You can dress like a jester or a madame from the French Quarter. Whatever it is, don’t hold back.

If you don’t have wigs and masks, then don’t fret: the Caverns will provide beads and free face painting to make sure you feel perfectly in place.

“We’re just really looking to bring in the spirit of New Orleans to the Rocky Mountains and Glenwood Caverns,” Heard said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

There will be a costume contest, a local creole-themed band called Zinzin and other fun, family-friendly activities.

“We’re gonna make the stage look like a float,” Heard said. “We’re going to do a conga line through the plaza, and then bring everybody back into the tent for the costume contest.”

The event starts at noon and ends by 8 p.m.

Luckily, we live in the mountains of Colorado and the sun goes down early, so there will still be plenty of time to feel like you’re partying late for Mardi Gras.

The cost of admissions will just be the gondola ride up, and all of the activities will be free.

Food and drink will cost, but will be worth the price with creole and Mardi Gras-themed festivities.

“You can’t have a Mardi Gras without Cajun food and drink specials like gumbo, red beans and rice, shrimp and grits and then beignets and hurricanes in a souvenir glass to take home,” Heard said.

It’s not Mardi Gras without hurricane mixers in a commemorative souvenir, take-home black cup, she said.

The caverns staff has had a lot of fun putting the event together making sure to pay a lot of attention to detail, like adding krewe gold coins for a treasure hunt, tarot card readings and a local Cajun Creole/Zydeco themed band.

“Our team is so creative,” Heard said. “They’re so enthusiastic, it’s really a lot of fun.”

Events and times for the festivities:

Cajun food and drink specials

Live Music (4-7:30 p.m.)

Tarot card readings (1-7 p.m.)

Face painting (1-4 p.m.)

Costume Contest (5 – 6 p.m.)

Gold Coin treasure hunt (noon-5 p.m.)

Bourbon Street (all day)

Access to Mardi Gras is included with any park admission. The park plans to go back to daily operations March 10, just in time for their St. Patrick’s Day celebration.