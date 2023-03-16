Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Enjoy an extra day of St. Patrick’s Day festivities Saturday at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

“It’s Glenwood Caverns first inaugural St. Patty’s,” General Manager Nancy Heard said. “We are so excited.”

The caverns are going all out, much like they did for all of the other winter events they launched this year.

There will be a Blarney Castle with authentic bagpipe music and celtic dancers as you get off the gondola.

Dress up in your most festive St. Patty’s Day outfit, and show up early for facepainting and a daylight celebration at the adventure park.

The event will end when the park closes at 6 p.m.

There will be Irish music and dancing, green beer, corned beef hash and family-friendly activities and more.

It’s sharing the luck of the Irish, as Heard put it.

The park will open at 10 a.m. with food starting at 11 a.m., and if the weather permits it, they will be opening the Big Canyon Swing for the event.

If weather does not permit the swing to open, don’t fret too much: there will be entertainment throughout the day.

Facepaintting will start at noon, and then festive music will begin inside of the Blarney Castle stage at 2:30 p.m. with Oran Mor.

Then, get ready for some bagpipe music with singers and Celtic dancers from the Rocky Mountain Scots. The group is a nonprofit from Grand Junction that works to promote veterans and encourages the advancement of bagpipe and drum music.

Enter to win at the prize wheel starting at 1 p.m., and other games will include horseshoes, cornhole and of course a pot of gold scavenger hunt.

“We’re enjoying trying to find fun things to do,” Bob Steniewski, events and entertainment coordinator, said. “We like giving a fun reason for people to come up in the winter.”

All of the festivities will be included in the admission price to the mountain except the food and drinks.

The price for the event is the same as a regular admission ticket , with access to the Alpine Coaster, laser tag and the 4D motion theater as well as, with weather permitting, the Giant Canyon Swing being slightly more in price for the Spring Funday admission.

“We’ve had a lot of great success with the events we’ve been planning this year,” Steniewski said.

The rest of the rides are slated to open on May 5, with an Easter event with the Easter bunny coming next month.

If you go…

What: St. Patrick’s Day Party

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road