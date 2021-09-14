Glenwood Caverns reopens following Haunted Mine Drop incident





Following the death of a 6-year-old girl on one of its rides, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park reopened on Saturday to the open public.

The park remained open until Tuesday, when the park began its scheduled weekly closures as fall approaches. The Haunted Mine Drop ride, from which Wongel Estifanos fell on the evening of Sept. 5., remains closed for the foreseeable future.

“While serious incidents in the attractions industry are incredibly rare, and nothing like this has ever happened at Glenwood Caverns, one incident is one too many,” Glenwood Caverns General Manager Nancy Heard said in a statement. “For the family, for our guests and for our team members, we will not rush to reopen the ride.”

The ride is currently the center of an investigation involving state and local authorities, independent ride inspection experts and park personnel after Estifanos fell while the ride was reportedly in operation. The cause of the incident has not yet been released and the investigation could take weeks to months according to the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety, which oversees amusement parks.

The ride has been found in compliance with every annual inspection conducted on it since its opening in July 2017.