Glenwood Caverns to honor firefighters with a free visit on Sunday

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will honor the brave men and women firefighters who helped save properties, homes and family's livelihoods in the Roaring Fork and Grand River valleys this summer.

With the busy fire season on the Western Slope, the theme park came up with the idea to do something for those courageous few who helped so many.

Sunday, the park will host Firefighters Appreciation Day, where firefighters and their immediate family members are invited to spend the day at the park free of charge.

"The fires hit so close to home for us, we started to understand not only the impact, but the magnitude of the firefighters' efforts, not only locally, but those from across the country who came in to fight the fire," said Nancy Heard, general manager of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

— Nancy Heard, general manager, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Heard, whose family was in the path of the Lake Christine Fire, was personally affected by the fires.

"The fire was 200 yards from my home in Basalt; we were evacuated for a week." Heard said. "I gained a real gratitude and appreciation for them, because it was so close to home."

A close personal friend of Heard's and her family were among the families who lost their home in the fire that started July 3 and continues to burn in the high country above Basalt.

The park employees will hand out free "FunDay Passes" to firefighters who show their ID badge at the tram base. The park will also have a list of all employees from local agencies, in case a firefighter forgets his badge or ID.

The pass includes transportation up and down the mountain, two walking cave tours and unlimited turns on all rides and most attractions.

For those unable to attend Sunday, a make-up day also is being held Sunday, Sept. 23.

Park hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call 800-530-1635 or visit the website at Glenwood Caverns.com.

"With our business philosophy, values and beliefs of the company and the owners, it just feels good to do things like this," Heard said.

