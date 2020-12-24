Glenwood City Clerk Catherine Fletcher leaving after six years; city seeks replacement ahead of April elections

Catherine Fletcher, Glenwood Springs City Clerk outside of Glenwood Springs City Hall last May.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs City Clerk Catherine Mythen Fletcher is leaving the position after six years, effective Dec. 29.

Fletcher, who has served as city clerk since October 2014, announced her resignation in a Dec. 9 letter to city Chief Operating Officer Steve Boyd.

She will be pursuing another job opportunity, said Boyd, who will be acting city clerk for the interim while working to hire a new city clerk.

The position has been posted since Fletcher’s announcement, and the application period closes Jan. 1, 2021.

“We hope to find a good replacement, but Catherine has big shoes to fill,” Boyd said. “We’ll see what the candidate pool looks like on Jan. 2, and invite three or four people in if we think they are qualified, and make a decision.”

City council members also took the opportunity during the Dec. 17 council meeting to thank Fletcher for her time serving the city of Glenwood Springs.

Fletcher declined to say where she’s headed, but indicated in her letter that she would use her remaining 20 days with the city to train other city staff for the interim.

“I wish the city of Glenwood Springs the best going forward,” she said.

The city clerk is a critical position in city government, in charge of local liquor and marijuana licensing, managing official city records, taking care of open records requests, serving as the clerk to the City Council and keeping minutes of meetings, and coordinating regular and special municipal elections.

The latter is an especially important role in the coming few months, as three city council seats will be up for election in April.

Fletcher grew up in the small town of Tagoat, Ireland, and worked in the hospitality industry in Grand Cayman before transferring to Colorado to work at the Hyatt in Avon.

She later took a job as deputy city clerk for Avon, and pursued the Glenwood Springs city clerk’s position in 2014 when longtime former city clerk Robin Unsworth retired.

