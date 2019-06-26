Glenwood City Council hopes to conclude lengthy vacation rental debate Thursday

One of the many advertised vacation rentals located in downtown Glenwood Springs.

After more than six months of debate, the Glenwood Springs City Council may conclude its discussion about new rules and regulations for vacation rentals Thursday.

“We have got to stop. This debate has to end,” Councilor Tony Hershey said of the prolonged vacation rental topic. “We are at a decision point.”

Last year, City Council approved a four-month moratorium on the acceptance of any new vacation rental applications. At the time, 134 permitted vacation rentals existed within the city limits.

However, since the moratorium was lifted in March, city staff has processed 16 new applications, putting 150 operating and permitted vacation rentals on Glenwood’s map.

Additionally, the moratorium ended with the same rules and regulations intact as before its enactment. That included a one-time $110 fee.

PROPOSED FEE STRUCTURE

A resolution for council consideration Thursday would revise that to a $300 application fee for vacation rental permits, and a $150 biennial renewal fee.

The resolution would also require as a condition of permit approval a renewed building inspection that would assign a maximum occupancy rate and assess fire and life safety measures.

“I think there is potential here for this meeting that we can resolve some of this,” Councilor Paula Stepp said. “I do think that we should look at some kind of regulating just for the future of Glenwood.”

At Thursday’s meeting, councilors will also consider an ordinance amending this city’s municipal code on several fronts as it relates to vacation rentals.

NUMERICAL LIMITS

• Maximum 10 percent of units that can be vacation rentals in a single-owner, multifamily building.

• A numerical cap on short-term rental permits equal to 10 percent of the city’s total free market residential units.

• A distance buffer of 250 feet between vacation rental properties

GID SPECIFIC STANDARDS

• Short-term rental permits in the downtown General Improvements District shall be limited to 30 percent of free market residential units.

• A maximum of two vacation rental permits per single owner in a multifamily building.

PENALTIES

• A fine of $250 for first time offenders. Each subsequent offense will increase by $250 up to a maximum fine of $1,000.

• Community Development director retains the authority to revoke an accessory tourist rental permit without a hearing if permit conditions are violated.

• Upon issuance of an accessory tourist rental permit, the applicant must mail notification of the permit to owners of all real property within 250 feet.

• Each owner must appoint a person who remains within a 30-minute distance of the short term rental property and is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week to serve as the local agent for the property. The designated person may be the owner of the property.

• A permit holder who fails to collect lodging taxes on a short-term rental during the permit period shall not be permitted to renew the permit for the next two-year cycle.

