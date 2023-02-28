Glenwood City Council preview
The big agenda item will be the Historical Society and Frontier Museum funding request when Glenwood Springs City Council meets on Thursday.
But the second biggest one may be the city of Glenwood Springs deciding on a trash company to be the single haul service company for the city.
The city conducted a bid for “pay as you throw,” as the city calls it. Mountain Waste and Recycling is the company they chose and staff will be requesting Council to approve contract negotiations with them.
A new Yard Waste diversion regulation was continued from the discussion in December is also back up for discussion. The proposed ordinance is a landfill ban targeting yard waste, since it can be composted and the landfill is looking to reduce rapid growth.
Discussion about taking an official position on Glenwood Canyon involving fines and speed limits is also slated.
Also coming before council:
- Planning and Zoning Commission candidate interviews for one current vacancy and one that is predicted because member Mitchell Weimer is running uncontested for City Council.
- City staff will be asking Council for direction on tree lighting on Grand Avenue and Sixth Street.
- Digital accessibility and CO HB 21-110 update. A recent bill that was signed by Gov. Jared Polis to create more accessibility through digital platforms.
