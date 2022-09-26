Glenwood Community Concert season is back with five concerts and membership openings

Courtesy photo of Steve Leslie



The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association is back with an assortment of music for its 75th anniversary season.

The concert season is kicking off with Steve Leslie performing James Taylor songs in his programs, “How Sweet It Is” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Glenwood Springs High School Auditorium.

“Our goal is to bring more live music to rural communities of America,” said Sue Ludtke, president of the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association.

Leslie is known for his baritone voice and talented guitar playing, according to a release by the member-based Community Concert Association.

A $60 season membership includes admission for five concerts. It is encouraged to pay for the whole season since the concert series is part of a membership, but there will be a limited number of single admission tickets for $25 at the door, the release states.

Ludtke said Concert Association membership is a great deal.

The association is short members this year due at least in part to COVID, and needs to reach out to the community about the upcoming concerts, the association stated in an email.

“We are down to 400 memberships,” Ludtke said. “COVID reduced the number of people who know we exist.”

The association can offer up to 500 memberships, and hopes to build back up to that number this year, she said.

Memberships can also be used for the concert series in other towns like Delta, Grand Junction and Carig. As long as it’s a part of the regional Community Concert Association, the membership should grant people access. Ludtke advises that people check ahead on specific events to see if their local membership applies…

“We try to have a great variety of music so that people get exposed and enjoy all different kinds of music,” she said.

Concert Schedule

Brancy and Dugan: Building a Dream: Music from the Post-War World

Brancy and Dugan perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Mountain View Church. Music from the Post-War World

John Brancy and Peter Dugan met as students at the Juilliard School. Brancy is a Grammy-winning baritone.

The Travis Anderson Trio

The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the Mountain View Church .

This talented Minneapolis-based jazz trio gives a modern twist to classic jazz and pops favorites, the GSCCA release states.

Frisson Ensemble

The Frisson Ensemble performs at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at the Mountain View Church .

The Frisson Ensemble is described as an explosive group of rising classical music stars playing together on strings, oboe, clarinet and piano. They are known for performing a wide variety of genres and styles including classical, popular, folk and jazz.

Jeremy Stolle

Jeremy Stolle performa at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Glenwood Springs High School .

Stolle sings in a classic Broadway style with a pop flair. He is a recording artist and concert singer currently appearing as one of the phantoms in the Broadway production of the Phantom of the Opera, the release states.