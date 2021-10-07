Glenwood Community Concert Series changes opening performers

Janoska Ensemble publicity photo.

COVID-19 restrictions on international travel prompted an audible by the Glenwood Community Concert Association to pivot its opening performance of the 2021-22 season.

The Vienna-based Janoska Ensemble, originally slated for the Oct. 23 performance, has been replaced with Intersection Trio. The performance will still be at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Glenwood Springs High School theater.

Intersection is a violin, cello and piano trio. They will play selections from composers like George Gershwin, Georges Bizet and Frederic Chopin, according to the concert association. The trio’s website says it has sold more than 100,000 CDs in Japan and has topped best-seller charts in Asia. Members Laura Frautschi and Kristina Cooper studied at Julliard, and John Novacek has received Grammy nominations.

The performance by Intersection Trio will open a five-show season running into May. More information, including on shows and the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association membership, is available on its website, GSConcertAssn.org .