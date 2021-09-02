Glenwood Community Concert series returns for 74th year

Janoska Ensemble publicity photo.

Photo credit Julia Wesely

The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association launched its membership drive for its 74th season after a year away due to the pandemic.

The association will host five concerts from October through May at the Glenwood Springs High School Auditorium and Mountain View Church. The membership-based organization is seeking people to join, which helps pay for the talent and the venues. Board of directors member Patricia Leonetti said membership for this season is around 200, or 40% of their cap, which is determined by seating available in the venues.

The series provides classical, Broadway-style music that fills a void in Glenwood, Leonetti said.

“We don’t have a theater here where people can come to do an opera or Broadway musical,” Leonetti said. “So those stars get a chance to come here and perform for us.”

This year’s list runs the gamut from classical music to Broadway to classic pop like the Beatles.

On Oct. 23, the Vienna-based string quartet Janoska Ensemble plays its blend of classical, jazz and classic pop. On Nov. 1, tenor and cello duo Branden & James take the high school stage.

In 2022, the first show shifts to the church for David Shannon, an Irish singer who has played Broadway roles like the phantom from “The Phantom of the Opera,” on Feb. 21. The series returns to Glenwood High on April 25 for vocal quintet Veritas and concludes on May 4 with cowboy music “Sons of the Pioneers.”

The bands will also visit the students of Glenwood Springs High School to discuss their lives as musicians, Leonetti said.

The association said it needs to raise $30,000 to fund the concerts as they pay $6,000 for each group. Membership renewals weren’t available after the spring slate was canceled due to COVID-19, leaving the series essentially starting from scratch in its search for members.

As the pandemic continues, the organization said it is exploring how to apply protocols regarding masks and is considering moves like canceling intermissions to prevent mingling.

Membership starts at $50 for an adult and $15 for students. Family and sponsor packages begin at $110 and run into the thousands.

Membership and concert information is available on the association’s website, GSConcertAssn.org.