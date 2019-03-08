Glenwood Council tables action on vacation rentals; needs time to digest P&Z recommendations

Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday voted unanimously on a motion concerning vacation rentals, but only to table the matter until later this month, if not longer.

Council decided to postpone the publicized agenda item, which had included a proposed resolution and an ordinance that honed in on amending the application fee for vacation rentals, as well as revising code provisions and enforcement of them.

"We just have received on this agenda an enormous amount of information. A lot of thought and work went into that agenda item, both from staff's perspective and from [the Planning & Zoning Commission]," Councilman Steve Davis said.

Davis and his fellow councilors wanted more time to digest all of that information before taking action on any new vacation rental rules and regulations.

Council will now hold a work session ahead of its March 21 regularly scheduled City Council meeting before discussing and considering action on another, publicized meeting, likely on April 4.

In proposed Resolution 2019-14, the Planning and Zoning Commission, "recommended amending the development fee schedule to include a $300 initial application fee for a vacation rental permit and a biennial $150 renewal fee that follows the two-year permit cycle."

Prior to a moratorium on new short-term rental permits that went into place last fall, a one-time fee of $110 was required for a city permit.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended as a condition of approval and renewal of a vacation rental permit a biennial building inspection that would allow the building department to assign a maximum occupancy at the time of application.

An accompanying ordinance put forth by the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended reducing the percentage of vacation rental units in a single-owner, multifamily building from 25 percent to 10 percent – "with at least one unit in the building still being eligible for a vacation rental permit."

The ordinance also proposed limiting "the total number of short-term rentals in the city to 10 percent of the city's free market residential units, or one unit for every block face or every 500 lineal feet in areas where the block face standard does not apply, whichever is less."

And, it specified that anyone found in violation of the vacation rental regulations could receive a $250 first offense fine and a fine of not less than $100 per day and up to $1,000 per day for subsequent offenses.

Because Council voted to table the matter, when the moratorium technically ends on March 14, nothing will change and property owners can again apply for permits under the existing rules.

At its Feb. 7 meeting, City Council did not extend the moratorium.

"That being said, the moratorium is off and so a little of the pressure is off of this council as well,” Davis said. “It is a decision that hopefully we are going to make that will stick for a few years to come and we are not going to readdress this every year or so.”

"I think we will probably have more questions, especially if we are going to extend this timeline and might have additional research done," Councilwoman Shelley Kaup said.

mabennett@postindependent.com