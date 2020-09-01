Glenwood council to cover myriad topics during same-day work, special, regular sessions

A riparian setback ordinance, CARES Act spending and water usage violation penalties are just a few of the items Glenwood Springs City Council is slated to address Thursday.

Budget 2021

During a work session, in which no action can be taken, the council is scheduled to discuss an overview of proposed general fund and capital project fund budgets.

Unlike most work sessions, which typically start at 4 p.m., the council is slated to begin early at 3:30 p.m.

While the city could see increased tobacco tax revenue and fire tax revenue from increased mills, city staff is predicting a 10% decline in sales tax revenue and reduced incomes for several city departments.

CARES ACT

Garfield County and its municipalities are slated to receive about $5 million from the federal government through the CARES ACT.

Glenwood Springs could be allotted as much as $863,500; however, the funds cannot be used to replace revenue lost as a result of the pandemic.

The purpose of the special meeting, which is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m., is to provide city staff with general guidance as to how the CARES ACT money should be spent.

Water usage violation fees

The Grizzly Creek Fire severely hampered Glenwood’s access to water from No Name Creek and Grizzly Creek, causing the city to put in place water restrictions.

Lack of compliance from residents, however, has council adding penalties to the restrictions.

Following discussion of the proposal at the Aug. 20 meeting, council could approve second reading of the penalty schedule through its consent agenda during the regular meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

If approved, the penalties could be $50 for the first offense, $100 for a second offense and $250 for a third offense. After that, a repeat offender might have to appear in court.

Riparian setback

A hotly debated ordinance that could change the city’s current riparian setback zones along rivers is slated to make a reappearance for its first reading after councilor’s postponed a vote on the topic during the Aug. 20 meeting.

Council edited the ordinance Aug. 6 and Aug. 20, but after a long discussion, they still were not ready to vote.

City Attorney Karl Hanlon said Aug. 20 he could review all the edits and have a coherent document ready for the council to review Thursday.

The council’s full agenda can be viewed by visiting http://www.cogs.us.

