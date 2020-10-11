Glenwood crews knock down brush fire above Walmart area in short order

Glenwood Springs firefighters made quick work of extinguishing a brush fire in the homeless encampment area on the hillside above South Blake Avenue Sunday morning, as erratic winds threatened to blow it out of control.

The Glenwood Fire Department was notified of the fire at 11:06 a.m., and responded to find a quarter-acre fire on a steep slope of oak brush and pinyon juniper with high spread potential, according to a news release issued Sunday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished within 40 minutes, according to the release.

“Even though the weather is cooling, we remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to the high fire danger,” incident commander Harlan Nimmo said in the release. “It is important everybody continues to use extreme caution and adhere to fire restrictions.”

Glenwood Springs remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions. Details can be found at glenwoodfire.com, under the ‘Current Fire Restrictions’ tab.

Two engines, an ambulance and a command vehicle with eight firefighters responded to the incident.

Assisting were the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue and interagency crews. The Glenwood Springs Police Department as well as Garfield County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

“This was likely a human-caused fire that occurred near a homeless camp on private property just outside of city limits,” according to the release. The Garfield County Fire Investigation team is investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported at the time the news release was sent.