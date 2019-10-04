Glenwood crews quickly douse Friday afternoon house fire

Glenwood Springs firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small fire in an exterior wall of a house on Riverside Drive just after noon Friday.

There were no known injuries, according to a city news release.

Glenwood Fire was called around 12:19 p.m. Friday for a report of a structure fire at 1401 Riverside Drive, located just below Pitkin Avenue northwest of the Glenwood Springs High School.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke in the upper levels of a single-family structure,” according to the news release.

The smoke was traced to a smoldering fire in an exterior wall of the structure’s shallow crawl space.

“Firefighters were able to put the fire out within 20 minutes,” according to the release. Crews remained on scene into the afternoon for overhaul operations.

In addition to Glenwood Fire, response came from Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Glenwood Electric, Glenwood Water and the Glenwood Police Department.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated by the Garfield County Fire Investigation team, in conjunction with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department,” the release stated.