Glenwood Demons hockey sweeps Durango

Glenwood Springs hockey huddled around the net earlier this season.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs hockey continued their hot streak with two home wins against Durango over the weekend.

On Friday, Glenwood bested Durango 8-1. On Saturday, Glenwood nabbed a 7-2 win.

Highlights from Friday’s game include two goals and one assist from Glenwood sophomore defenseman Lucas Chartier and another two goals from sophomore forward Jacob Roggie. Junior forward Jacob Barlow also had three assists on the night.

Glenwood junior Marek Senn, who allowed just one in on 22 shots on goal, picked up the win in net.

Highlights from Saturday’s game include two goals and one assist from Glenwood sophomore forward Jacob Stockdill and two assists from senior forward Kaleb Holm.

Senn, allowing two goals on 24 shots on net, collected his second win of the weekend.

Glenwood Springs, now 8-1 overall and 4-0 in league play, sits in first place in the 4A Mountain Ice Hockey Standings. Steamboat Springs (6-1-1, 2-0) sits in second place.

Glenwood heads to Edwards to take on Battle Mountain (4-4, 0-2) at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.