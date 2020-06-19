Glenwood expands fire restrictions to include private use of fireworks

The Forest Service is trying to make it abundantly clear with signs at Difficult Campground east of Aspen and other facilities that fire restrictions are in place.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Glenwood Springs has added the use of fireworks among the activities prohibited under the city’s Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The city’s move comes on the heels of Garfield County also prohibiting the private use of fireworks, legal or otherwise, in the unincorporated parts of the county through the July 4th holiday and until further notice.

The following fire restrictions are to be strictly enforced, according to a city news release issued Friday.

• Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed areas, such as a permanent in-ground containment structure or store-bought fire pit. A temporary fire pan or rock campfire ring is not acceptable.

• No fires of any type, including charcoal, in undeveloped areas (lands that are not groomed, manicured or watered, where grasses, brush and trees have been allowed to grow in a natural environment). Only natural gas or propane grills with a shut off valve shall be permitted.

• No smoking, except within a designated area, an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed area or in an area free of combustibles.

• No use of any explosives — all explosives are prohibited within city limits, including blasting caps, “exploding” targets, bullets, tracer rounds, model rockets, etc.)

• No use of fireworks, even those that can be purchased legally in Colorado. The ignition and setting-off of all fireworks are prohibited.

• Hot work — exercise common sense and industry safety practices when welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame.

“These restrictions were made with consideration of the rapidly drying fuel sources, due to the high temperatures and high winds recently experienced in the area; in conjunction with the limited availability of resources to fight an expanding fire,” the new release states.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department will be strictly enforcing these fire restrictions, according to the release. Violations can be reported to the Glenwood Springs Police Department at 970-384-6500 or to the Garfield County non-emergency line at 970-625-8095. Violators will receive a summons into Municipal Court.