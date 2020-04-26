Glenwood extends order requiring face coverings
The city of Glenwood Springs is extending for at least another four days its public health order requiring residents and retail workers to wear face coverings while in public and settings where social distancing is not possible.
The initial order, approved by City Council on April 7, expired on Sunday. The extended order will remain in effect until May 1.
According to City Manager Debra Figueroa, there was confusion whether the city could extend the face covering requirement under Gov. Jared Polis’s latest public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the draft order did not allow municipalities to have stricter requirements, but the final order did, she said.
According to the public health order, face coverings must be worn “when entering and while inside of a place or conveyance open to the public” and “in such other public indoor or outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six or more feet of separation).”
“If you’re inside of the grocery store, you need to have the (face covering) on,” Karl Hanlon, Glenwood Springs city attorney, explained after the initial order was approved. “If you’re walking into the pick-up counter at a restaurant you need to have a face covering on.”
The public health order does not require people to wear face coverings every time they leave their home, or in settings where social distancing can be maintained.
Failure to comply with the order is subject to penalties including up to a $1,000 fine and a year in jail for each violation.
