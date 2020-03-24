Glenwood fire department quickly extinguishes structure fire

A fire in a multi-family structure was quickly extinguished by the Glenwood Springs Fire Department on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday to a multi-family residence on 13th Street, according to a news release posted by Glenwood fire on Facebook.

“Firefighters found smoke and small flames coming from the third floor of a multi-family structure,” the release states. “Glenwood Springs Police Department assisted firefighters in evacuating the occupants.”

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the roof before it spread. The fire was caused by “heat tape,” according to the release.

The occupants were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday.

Thirteen fire personnel, seven police officers, 2 engines, the ladder truck, an ambulance and a command vehicle responded to the blaze; the Colorado River Fire Rescue provided mutual aid.