Glenwood firefighters douses brush blaze along I-70 in South Canyon early Wednesday

A likely human-caused brush fire burning between Interstate 70 and the railroad tracks in South Canyon was quickly extinguished Wednesday morning by Glenwood Springs Fire Department crews.

According to a department press release, the report was received at 7:32 a.m. for a brush fire on the south side of I-70 near mile marker 109.5, about four miles west of Glenwood Springs.

Firefighters responded to find a fast-moving grass fire burning on about one acre, and were able to contain it within 20 minutes.

“Great team effort with quick response was critical in extinguishing this fire in the high winds,” Incident Commander Jesse Hood said in the release.

The right lane of eastbound I-70 was closed in the area while crews attacked the fire. The Union Pacific Railroad also stopped train traffic due to the proximity of the railroad tracks to the fire, according to the release.

Both have since been reopened, and no evacuations were ordered as structures were not threatened. There were not injuries, the release also confirmed.

A brush truck, two water tenders, a state water truck, two command vehicles and nine firefighters responded to the incident. Colorado River Fire Rescue, Colorado State Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff and Colorado Department of Transportation assisted.

“This was likely a human-caused fire,” Hood said, adding the Garfield County Fire Investigation team is investigating.