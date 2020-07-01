Glenwood firefighters douses brush blaze along I-70 in South Canyon early Wednesday
A likely human-caused brush fire burning between Interstate 70 and the railroad tracks in South Canyon was quickly extinguished Wednesday morning by Glenwood Springs Fire Department crews.
According to a department press release, the report was received at 7:32 a.m. for a brush fire on the south side of I-70 near mile marker 109.5, about four miles west of Glenwood Springs.
Firefighters responded to find a fast-moving grass fire burning on about one acre, and were able to contain it within 20 minutes.
“Great team effort with quick response was critical in extinguishing this fire in the high winds,” Incident Commander Jesse Hood said in the release.
The right lane of eastbound I-70 was closed in the area while crews attacked the fire. The Union Pacific Railroad also stopped train traffic due to the proximity of the railroad tracks to the fire, according to the release.
Support Local Journalism
Both have since been reopened, and no evacuations were ordered as structures were not threatened. There were not injuries, the release also confirmed.
A brush truck, two water tenders, a state water truck, two command vehicles and nine firefighters responded to the incident. Colorado River Fire Rescue, Colorado State Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff and Colorado Department of Transportation assisted.
“This was likely a human-caused fire,” Hood said, adding the Garfield County Fire Investigation team is investigating.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User