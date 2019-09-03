Glenwood Ghost Walk to return this October

At a past Ghost Walk, the "ghost" of Jasper Ward tells his story to visitors next to his grave site at the Linwood Cemetery above Glenwood Springs.

File photo

After a year hiatus, the Glenwood Springs Historical Society brings back the Historic Ghost Walk through Linwood Cemetery in Glenwood Springs.

Making a return for a 19th years, the walk will take place on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26.

Tours head up the hill by lantern light to the old cemetery where costumed actors portray pioneers from Glenwood Springs’ past.

Board member Clara Miller is leading the event this year and has recruited new actors.

“We are looking good on ‘ghosts’ this year, and we encourage anyone who is interested to contact the museum,” Clara said.

Tours are scheduled for 6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m.

The 6:30 tour is recommended for families with younger children. Bringing children under 5 years of age is not recommended. Tours are limited to 30 people each.

Participants need to carry lanterns or flashlights for the moderately strenuous 1/3-mile hike up to the cemetery. Once at the cemetery, the terrain is hilly and mildly strenuous.

Appropriate footwear and clothing for possible inclement weather is recommended.

Tickets will be $20 for adults; $18 for seniors 65 and up and students ages 5-18 years; and $15 for Glenwood Springs Historical Society members.

Tickets will be available at http://www.glewoodhistory.com starting Oct. 1.

Homemade cookies and hot apple cider will be served at the bottom of the hill after each tour.

The Ghost Walk is a fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum. For more information, call the museum at 970-945-4448 or email museumoffice@rof.net.