Glenwood girls bank on second-half comeback against Chatfield

Glenwood senior guards Breauna Sorensen and Joslyn Spires helped key a second-half comeback on Saturday night at the Chavez-Spencer Gym, as the Demon girls erased a 25-16 halftime deficit to post a big 53-46 nonconference win over Denver’s Chatfield High School Chargers.

Sorensen’s determined forays into the lane following intermission allowed her to score 15 of her game-high 17 points from the foul line. Drawing the defense her way for most of the night, Sorensen managed to find Spires with her feet set beyond the 3-point arc for a couple of scores, the biggest trey giving Glenwood a lead they would never relinquish at 39-37 with 6:38 left to play in the game. Spires then swiped an errant Chatfield pass and dropped in an uncontested layup to put the Demons up 41-37. Senior Tori Taylor hit a shot for Glenwood to provide a little more insurance to the lead and some much needed breathing room in the game’s closing moments.

The Chargers took control of the first half right out of the gates by jumping to an 8-2 lead following a basket by junior guard Audrey Hubbell. Using full-court defensive pressure and a commanding advantage in the rebounding department, Chatfield’s lead grew to 19-8 with 5:32 to play in the first half, forcing Glenwood coach Rhonda Moser to use a timeout to regroup her Demons. From that point on, Glenwood managed to whittle down the deficit to a manageable 9 points heading into the locker room.

The Demons came out for the second half and began to settle into a better rhythm on the offensive end and played with a resolve to keep the Chargers bottled up on the defensive end.

“One of our weak points in the past has been finishing close games that we knew we could win,” said Glenwood coach Rhonda Moser. “We were much more disciplined and composed in the second half tonight and the kids were able to get the job done. I’m super proud of them.”

Glenwood outscored Chatfield 18-10 in the third quarter, and rode that momentum the rest of the way to close out the game.

On the night, Sorensen led the Demons in scoring with 17 points, with Spires close behind at 15 points, including three 3 pointers. Taylor added 8 points and junior guard Taia Nykerk contributed 6 points to the winning cause.

For the Glenwood girls (2-0), they will swing into action again this coming Thursday night, hosting the Moffat County Bulldogs in the first round of the Demon Invitational Tournament. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.