Glenwood girls basketball wins 5A Western Slope

With a workmanlike 51-31 victory, the Glenwood Springs girls were crowned the undefeated champions of the 5A Western Slope League in Friday night’s opening game of the basketball doubleheader at the Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

In the driver’s seat from start to finish, Coach Rhonda Moser, in leading her Lady Demons to a fourth consecutive league title, watched as Glenwood struggled early on to shake the pesky Eagle Valley Devils in a game that was much more competitive than last week’s 75-30 decision in Gypsum.

Glenwood (16-7, 6-0 WSL) used a 10-2 scoring advantage in the second quarter of play to break open a close game and create some space for themselves on senior night. The Devils were never able to mount a serious threat to the Demon lead the rest of the way.

Breauna Sorensen led Glenwood’s scoring attack with 12 points. Mattea Enewold carved out a double double for herself by scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Joslyn Spires had 9 points for Glenwood and Ruby Patch helped out the winning cause with 7 points. Tori Taylor helped Enewold clean the class with 7 rebounds of her own.

Playing their final regular season game in front of the home fans were Spires, Taylor, Sorensen, Enewold and Patch.

Glenwood (16-7, 6-0 WSL) Will now gear up for high school basketball’s second season, the state playoffs, which begin this week with games at the home sites of the higher seeded 5A teams. The Lady Demons will host a game on Tuesday night.

The Glenwood boys had a much tighter affair on the road last week against the Devils, winning a narrow 69-67 contest that put them in sole possession of first place in the WSL. Friday night’s go-around saw the Demons prevail in much easier fashion, 72-56, giving them the WSL title with an unblemished conference record.

The Devils shot out of the starting blocks, primarily behind the marksmanship of senior guard Max Jaramillo, taking a quick 7-0 lead, forcing Glenwood coach Fred Heisel to use a timeout to try and stem the tide of momentum that Eagle Valley had created.

The Demons responded to whatever words of wisdom Heisel imparted during the stoppage in play, outscoring the Devils from that point on 16-7 to take a 16-14 lead at the end of the initial period.

Continuing to run and gun, senior Gus Heisel launched, and connected, on a pair of 3-pointers to give Glenwood a 26-16 lead midway through the second quarter. Enter Demon Sim Wenger, who decided to have a 3-point block party of his own. Wenger scorched the nets for 3-pointers in triplicate, extending Glenwood’s lead to 37-24. Baskets by senior Erick Cordero and Heisel just prior to the half gave the Demons a lead at 42-24 that they would never relinquish.

Glenwood finished the regular season with a 10-game winning streak.

The hot shooting hand of the evening belonged to Wenger, who took game scoring honors with 25 points. Next up was Gus Heisel with 13 points, followed by junior Alec Classen with 12 points. Erick Cordero chipped in with 9 points and 7 assists. Junior Argeny Renteria had 8 points for the Demons.

Senior night honorees for the boys were Gus and Andy Heisel, Edwin Olave, Aiden Peters and Cordero.

The Demons will host a state 5A playoff game on Wednesday night.