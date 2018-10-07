Glenwood High School homecoming threat leaves students in lockout till 1 a.m.

Glenwood Springs High School was put on lockout at the end of the homecoming dance late Saturday night and early Sunday as an altercation at the dance left police concerned for student safety.

Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson said an 18-year male from Basalt showed up at the dance and tried to grab one of the females at the dance. He went on to say that the suspect was being “robust” and was told to leave, and at one point he tried to grab her by the arm and pull her into his car.

According to witness accounts, he made statements or gestures that led police to believe that he had a firearm in his backpack. Wilson said they concluded that there was a threat in the area, and though he had left the building by the time officers arrived, police established a perimeter and called in an all-hazards team to respond after placing the school in lockout.

Students who were still at the dance went to the high school auditorium to watch a movie while police handled the situation, according to posts on the GSHS Facebook page.

At 11:46 p.m. Saturday night, the school posted on its Facebook page: “GSHS is on lockdown on the instructions of the police because of an incident in the vicinity of the school. Everyone is safe but we have been instructed to neither allow anyone in or out for the moment. Students will be released from the homecoming dance when the police give permission.”

After the school was secured they started looking for the individual, Wilson said, and an officer ended up making contact with him across the street at the 1300 block of Pitkin Avenue.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department posted to its Facebook page around 1 a.m.: If your children are attending the Glenwood Springs High School homecoming dance please be aware that they are on a lockout, no one is to enter or leave the school. All students are safe inside the school. Police Officers are in the area investigating an incident and we will notify the students when they are free to leave. If you are coming to pick your children up, please stage in the parking lot of City Market.”

Wilson said the lockout was lifted just after 1 a.m. Police did not locate a firearm on the suspect and he was charged with obstruction. He said police will continue their investigation and the Post Independent will have more information on this story when it becomes available.