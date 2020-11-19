Glenwood High, Carbondale Middle schools transition some students to distance learning

Nearly all sixth-graders at Carbondale Middle School are transitioning to remote instruction because of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Glenwood Springs High School is also transitioning 17 students to distance learning because of a confirmed positive case of Covid-19, according to the latest quarantine news from the Roaring Fork School District.

“A student or staff member at Carbondale Middle School tested positive for Covid-19 resulting in the quarantine of almost all of the 6th grade class because the entire grade and its teachers are considered a cohort,” a release from Roaring Fork schools state.

CMS students who are affected will quarantine through Nov. 27 and return to the classroom following Thanksgiving break.

At Glenwood High, the individual with a positive case of Covid-19 was last at school on Nov. 16, so those students who are now in quarantine as a result will be allowed to return to school on Dec. 1.

All Roaring Fork Schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt are on Thanksgiving break starting Monday until Nov. 30. Several other quarantine groups are slated to return to in-person classes that day.

“All students and staff who have been exposed based on contact tracing have been contacted directly,” according to the release regarding the GSHS quarantine.

In-person classes for non-impacted students are to continue on Friday.

A quarantine does not mean there is an outbreak in a school. Rather, it is a preventative measure to try to prevent an outbreak from occurring.

An outbreak is defined by public health officials as two or more cases traced to person-to-person spread in a known location, such as a business, office, place of worship, institutional setting or a public gathering.