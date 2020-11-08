Glenwood High School transitions 26 students online; Roaring Fork High headed to 100% remote learning after staff exposed to COVID-19

Glenwood Springs High School.

Glenwood Springs High School is transitioning 26 students and two staff to distance learning starting Monday, while Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale will move the majority of students and staff online, due to confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 or likely exposure.

The Roaring Fork School District announced the preventative quarantine measures in a late Sunday afternoon news release.

It’s the second school quarantine announced this weekend by the district, after 23 students at Basalt Elementary School were also advised to quarantine starting Monday.

The high school measures come after high school students returned to in-person classes in the Glenwood-Carbondale-Basalt district last Wednesday, Nov. 4.

According to the release, the GSHS quarantine was advised by public health officials due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

“Because the individual with a positive case … was last at school on Nov. 4, those quarantining will return to school on Nov. 19,” the release stated.

“All students and staff who have been exposed based on contact tracing have been contacted directly,” the release states. “In-person classes for non-impacted students will continue.”

In a separate news release, the district announced that, due to diminished staff, Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale will transition completely to distance learning starting Monday through Nov. 13.

“Over the weekend, the school learned that several staff were exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19,” the release states. “There was very limited student exposure, and all students who were exposed have been contacted.”

RFHS Principal Lyn Bair said in the release, “We have determined that we do not have the staffing to safely keep our school open until impacted staff are released from their quarantine.”

Some special student populations at the school will continue in-person learning.

Students also will still be able to receive school meals, internet support and other services to support learning from home.

“The district cannot divulge names to protect patient confidentiality,” the district also said in a blanket statement contained in the two news releases.

A quarantine does not mean there is an outbreak in a school. Rather, it is a preventative measure to ensure an outbreak does not occur. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases traced to person-to-person spread in a known location, such as a business, office or institutional setting.

