Glenwood High students grab state mock trial honors

Glenwood Springs High School student Libby Claassen won a Best Witness award at the Colorado mock trial state championship in Golden Saturday.

Two Glenwood Springs High School students won individual awards as two of the three Glenwood mock trial teams competed in the Colorado state mock trial championship over the weekend.

Students Libby Claasen and Grace Oliver took awards for Best Witness and Best Attorney at the state tournament as part of Glenwood’s second team, comprised of mostly sophomore students.

The team took fourth place overall, while Glenwood’s team of junior and senior students took eighth place. The two teams triumphed over high school mock trial teams from Rifle, New Castle and Grand Junction at the regional tournament in Glenwood Springs Feb. 23.

Students on Glenwood’s first team, coached by private attorney Charlie Willman, include Annika Bucchin, Taylor Calton, Anna Carrington, Reed Flentge, Brittany Gutierrez, Pilar Melendez, Linnaea Petterson and Kate Shanahan.

The second team, coached by deputy District Attorney Zac Parsons, includes Bridget Carrington, Libby Claassen, Omar De La Cruz, Jaymin Kanzer, Kate Malloy, William Ransom Marshall, Grace Oliver, Nicole Powell, Sophia Vigil and Lily Webber.

Glenwood High School’s freshman mock trial team, coached by Isabel Carlson, made a strong showing at the regional competition but did not compete in the state championship.

That team included Yarrow Attor, Helen Bolton, Hannah Feeney, Paige Flentge, Julian Ingle-Lewis, Alicia Lowe, J, Madelyn Mintz, Sofia Mohl, Asher Owensby and Cooper Proctor.