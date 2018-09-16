Glenwood Hot Springs adding new water attractions

For the first time in a decade one of Glenwood Springs' oldest attractions and the world's largest hot springs pool will undergo a major makeover.

The 130-year-old Glenwood Hot Springs Resort announced an extensive, multi-million-dollar renovation of the west end of the property. The resort will begin adding new aquatic features, which will replace the old water slides and miniature golf course as well as the kiddie pool on the east end of the property.

With plans for the project to begin in January 2019, the old attractions will be removed starting this fall to make way for an all-new updated and integrated water park that will include an adventure river, interactive water features and more.

The key feature and main attraction will be the adventure river, which will twist and turn with some surprises along the way.

"The new Adventure River is a custom-designed tube ride in keeping with the family-oriented Colorado outdoors experience."



At a little over three minutes long, the adventure river will give visitors the feel of floating down a mountain creek, complete with lush landscape, cascading tiers and boulder features, according to pool officials.

Glenwood Hot Springs CEO and President Kjell Mitchell said.

Integrated near the adventure river will be the addition of a children's play area, which will include mini water slides, shallow play areas and a new kids pool, with shade structures for sun protection.

"This addition serves a key niche to offer an expanded experience for those wanting extensive play opportunities beyond the current 1978 vintage kiddie pool," Pool COO and Vice President, John Bosco said.

The expansion will improve guests' comfort, as well, with the addition of new restroom facilities on the west end of the pool area.

Plans include an interactive fountain that will act as a kid-friendly splash pad during the day and a lighted fountain for pool visitors and passing tourists on the pedestrian bridge at night.

"We are always seeking ways to elevate the guest experience," Mitchell said.

For the last two years, the resort has been in the planning and design process for the new water park and associated features. The final price tag for the project has yet to be determined, according to Bosco.

Hot Springs management has been consulting with two firms, DHM Design in Carbondale and Cloward H2O based out of Provo, Utah.

Both firms specialize in hot springs and aquatic park design.

Negotiations on terms with contractors are still pending, but Mitchell and Bosco are optimistic those will be forthcoming. The estimated completion of the new attractions is slated for July 2019.

