Glenwood Meadows is getting a face lift

The Glenwood Meadows Rebuild project began Monday, which will block some of the entrance ways to the popular shopping center.

The City of Glenwood Springs is beginning phase one of five of rebuilding the Glenwood Meadows roadway, and they anticipate the project to be complete by November.

Phase one began with West Meadows Drive, which is the front entrance between Target and Big 5 Sporting Goods and Lowes. West Meadows Drive will be closed from Midland Avenue and the north side of the West Meadows roundabout, according to a Glenwood Springs news release.

“None of this is going to be easy, but we need to complete the work due to the road failures in the Glenwood Meadows subdivision,” said Public Works Director Matt Langhorst.

The East Meadows entrance by Petco and the two Wulfsohn Road entrances will remain open.

Left turns will not be allowed from East Meadows Drive onto Midland Avenue, but drivers can use the Wulfsohn Road exits for left turns out of the Meadows subdivision.

“There are several sections of roadway in this area that will be full road replacements, cutting down deep enough to install a full roadway section,” Langhorst said.”In some areas, crews will also complete concrete pan, curb and gutter and scupper storm system replacements, parking stall mill and overlay and crossing and sidewalk replacements.”

Expect travel delays and reduced speeds on Midland Avenue, especially during busy hours, the release states.

The Wulfsohn bus stops will be reopened, and the temporary stop next to Chili’s is removed.

Phase one is slated to be completed by early July, and is expected to be the most impactful to access in and out of the subdivision. It will replace the island and sidewalks, sidewalk crossings, add a full-length right- and left-turn lane to the site and replace the asphalt with a heavy asphalt section design, the release states.

Additional Project Information

The Glenwood Meadows road work is anticipated to be complete in November 2023, weather permitting. The city hopes to minimize travel impacts by phasing the project.

Phase 1 – West Meadows Drive from Midland to the roundabout

Phase 2 – Wulfsohn from East Meadows to Market Street

Phase 3 – Wulfsohn from West Meadows to Market Street

Phase 4 – West Meadows from Wulfsohn to the roundabout

Phase 5 – East Meadows entrance, the east Wulfsohn entrance, and the Community Center bus stop

Johnson Construction is the general contractor for the $2.75 million project. City Council dedicated $2.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, which were awarded to the City in 2021 and 2022 in the General Fund, along with $350,000 from the Street Tax Fund to replace the infrastructure, the release states.

To receive project updates, contact city public information officer Bryana Starbuck via email at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or by phone/text at 970-930-1411.