Glenwood Middle School transitions another class to distance learning after new Covid positive case
Glenwood Springs Middle School is transitioning a class with fewer than 16 students to distance learning, effective immediately, because of a positive case of Covid-19, per Garfield County Public Health.
According to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Roaring Fork School District, all students and staff who were exposed have been contacted directly and are to quarantine through Nov. 27.
With Roaring Fork Schools on Thanksgiving break next week, starting Monday, those and other students put on quarantine status this week will not return to in-person classes until Nov. 30.
“If students are quarantined at home and not symptomatic, they will engage in distance learning (until break commences) through electronic means where possible, or through asynchronous learning,” according to the district release.
“The affected areas in the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff,” the release states.
A quarantine does not mean there is an outbreak in a school. Rather, it is a preventative measure to try to prevent an outbreak from occurring.
An outbreak is defined by public health officials as two or more cases traced to person-to-person spread in a known location, such as a business, office, place of worship, institutional setting or a public gathering.
