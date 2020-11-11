Glenwood Middle School transitions class to distance learning

Glenwood Springs Middle School on Wednesday transitioned one class with fewer than 16 students to distance learning, per Garfield County Public Health because of a positive case of COVID-19.

According to a Roaring Fork School District news release, all students who were exposed and their families have been contacted and are required to quarantine through Nov. 20.

Because of the Thanksgiving break that following week, students in the latest quarantine group will not resume in-person classes until Nov. 30.

“If students are quarantined at home and not symptomatic, they will engage in distance learning during that time period through electronic means where possible, or through asynchronous learning,” according to the statement from the district.

Per the usual protocols, “The affected areas in the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff.”