Glenwood Middle School’s Autumn Rivera named Colorado Teacher of the Year

Glenwood Springs Middle School science teacher Autumn Rivera does an interactive lesson with students about the life cycle outside of the classroom on Tuesday morning.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Autumn Rivera, a sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School, was recognized Friday as the 2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year.

An enthusiastic, modern educator and advocate for teachers, Rivera has long been recognized as a leader in the local community. Her students say she makes class fun — she uses Tik Tok videos and computer games to engage them. Her colleagues come to her for advice, regardless of tenure.

“It’s just been so awesome to see how many people have reached out in support and offered congratulations,” Rivera told the Post Independent when she was named one of seven finalists. “It would mean a lot just to be recognized for that hard work… At first it was like, ‘I don’t know,’ but then the other I was like, ‘Oh, I think I would like it.’”

Rivera has taught at Glenwood Springs Middle School for nine years. She’s also an adjunct faculty in Colorado Mountain College’s education department, works on numerous boards and has been a leader in the Yes on 5B campaign, advocating for a mill levy override increase to increase wages across the Roaring Fork School District. She leads professional development meetings.

She also still makes time to reach out to former students and attend their athletic events.

“Once you’re in her crew or her circle of influence, once she’s wrapped her arms around you, she doesn’t give up,” Glenwood Springs Middle School Principal Joel Hathaway said.

Rivera is the first Roaring Fork School District educator to win the award since Basalt High School’s Leticia Ingram in 2016.

As the state’s representative, Rivera will now compete for the national Teacher of the Year award. She’ll join the Colorado Education Commissioner’s Teacher Cabinet, will be honored at a special ceremony at the White House and will be invited to attend NASA’s Space Camp.

She’ll also receive “many professional development opportunities,” according to a news release by the Colorado Department of Education.

The award will enhance her ability to advocate for educators as “the public face of Colorado’s teachers,” also according to the release. It’ll allow her to continue her work in fighting for rural teachers, in particular.

“I’m doing lots of stuff to get the voice out to all teachers in rural Colorado,” Rivera said. “We’re here. We’re doing cool things and sometimes it’s hard to know the cool things that are going on.”

Rivera grew up near Sweetwater and followed in the footsteps of her mother, who also instructed at Colorado Mountain College and taught science. She has master’s degrees from Colorado College in Teaching Secondary Science and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in Education Leadership.

Rivera was recognized Friday afternoon in a ceremony at Glenwood Springs Middle School, which is being streamed live on the Roaring Fork School District’s Facebook page .

This story will be updated.