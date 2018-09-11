Glenwood murder suspect in court Tuesday

Trevor Torreyson, 43, still in custody accused of first-degree murder in the death of Keith Richard Wayne, 56, of Glenwood Springs earlier this summer, appeared in Garfield County District Court Tuesday morning.

Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge James Boyd ordered a continuance of the arraignment hearing for Torreyson until Oct. 23, as the case is still in the stage of gathering evidence.

On June 20 between 8 and 9 a.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a man lying in a pool of blood outside an office building located across Storm King Road from the Glenwood Springs Mall. The man, later identified as Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Torreyson was arrested that night after a Glenwood Springs police officer recognized an article of clothing near the victim's body in a photo shared with officers during a shift change.

"He stated numerous time that he does not know how Wayne's blood got on him," according to court documents. "Torreyson repeated several times that he and Wayne were talking and that Wayne put his head on the table and fell asleep," and that he left the area at that point. Torreyson remains in the Garfield County Jail on a $1 million bond.

glenwood VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE continued

Julie Broze, 50, accused of drinking and driving before a late-night crash June 2 that killed a 54-year-old bike rider in south Glenwood Springs, also had her case continued by Judge Boyd until Oct. 16.

Broze is charged with DUI and vehicular homicide. According to court documents, just before midnight on June 2, Broze was traveling north through the 27th Street intersection of South Glen Avenue (Highway 82) when her vehicle hit and killed Scott William Adams of Glenwood Springs.

The Post Independent previously reported that dashboard camera footage from a passing motorist headed in the other direction appeared to confirm that the bicyclist crossed the intersection heading east against the traffic light.

Broze remains free on bond.

bond modified in attempted murder case

Boyd on Tuesday also ordered bond reduced to $250,000 for Thomas Kyner, 42, of Parachute, who faced charges including first-degree attempted murder for an incident in Parachute on June 10 involving a gun.

According to an affidavit filed with the court, one of the persons present at the time of the incident informed police of a fight involving a gun and numerous adults. Court papers allege that officers found a rifle near the front yard when they showed up on scene.

Kyner's mother told police that her son had returned to their residence a few blocks away covered in blood and that, "his finger was bit off." However, witnesses at the residence where the incident took place said Kyner brought the gun to the residence following a brawl, which allegedly started after Kyner refused to leave after being asked to because he was playing rough with a boy who was at the gathering.

Kyner told police that following the fight he returned to his home to grab his brother's rifle, even though it didn't have ammunition in it, and that he just wanted to scare the man who had bitten off the tip of his finger during the fight.

In addition to attempted murder, Kyner is charged with second-degree assault (strangulation), use of a deadly weapon, two counts of illegal possession of a weapon by a previous offender, violation of a protection order, and reckless endangerment.

Boyd, after hearing arguments from the defense, modified Kyner's bond to $250,000 cash or surety, over objections from the 9th District Attorney's Office. The next hearing in the case was set for Nov. 13.

