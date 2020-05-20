Glenwood, other district high schools pin down plans for drive-by graduation ceremonies May 29 & 30

Roaring Fork District high schools from Glenwood Springs to Basalt are busy putting the finishing touches on their alternative plans for graduation ceremonies, to take place May 29 and 30.

Recently, the district’s specially appointed “Pomp and Circumstance” Committee recommended that all of the high schools hold drive-in graduations on the dates when ceremonies were traditionally scheduled.

“We know how passionate students and families are about graduation ceremonies and about the memories that will last a lifetime. We wanted to honor this important rite of passage in a special if unique way.” Superintendent Rob Stein said in a news release.

Each of the high schools adapted their plans to meet each community’s and school’s needs, including car parades and radio broadcasting and/or live streaming of the events.

Each of the school’s plans can be viewed here in a live document that includes the most recent changes and instructions for students and families.

The ceremony plans are in line with guidance from the Colorado Department of Education and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the district press release.

“The committee also recommended that each school make its own determinations about other end-of-year events and celebrations for seniors, rather than coordinating all those events with the district, as long as they are in line with state guidance,” the release stated.

Here is what each of the schools has planned: