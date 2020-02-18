Glenwood residents invited to talk about local issues at Thursday’s ‘Coffee with Council’

Paula Stepp, who was sworn in as a Glenwood Springs City Councilor last year will participate in this Thursday's Coffee with Council. Councilor Charlie Willman will also be in attendance to listen to residents.

The second installment of ‘Coffee with Council’ is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road.

Coffee with Council kicked off in January to allow residents the opportunity to have more casual, one-on-one conversations with their locally elected officials.

Additionally, each installment will occur at a different location and include two members of city council.

Mayor Jonathan Godes and Mayor Pro Tem Shelley Kaup chatted with constituents at the Bluebird Café for the inaugural Coffee with Council last month.

“Come tell us what’s important to you,” Stepp said. “There are a lot of conversations that I’m open to talking to people about to get their perspectives.”

Stepp said she hoped to hear constituents’ opinions concerning Sixth Street, the confluence and affordable housing in particular.

“That’s a huge issue for me,” Stepp said of affordable housing in Glenwood Springs. “How do people feel about the housing situation and the opportunities here and what can be done.”

