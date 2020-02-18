Glenwood residents invited to talk about local issues at Thursday’s ‘Coffee with Council’
The second installment of ‘Coffee with Council’ is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road.
Coffee with Council kicked off in January to allow residents the opportunity to have more casual, one-on-one conversations with their locally elected officials.
Additionally, each installment will occur at a different location and include two members of city council.
Mayor Jonathan Godes and Mayor Pro Tem Shelley Kaup chatted with constituents at the Bluebird Café for the inaugural Coffee with Council last month.
Councilors Paula Stepp and Charlie Willman will participate in this month’s Coffee with Council at the Community Center.
“Come tell us what’s important to you,” Stepp said. “There are a lot of conversations that I’m open to talking to people about to get their perspectives.”
Stepp said she hoped to hear constituents’ opinions concerning Sixth Street, the confluence and affordable housing in particular.
“That’s a huge issue for me,” Stepp said of affordable housing in Glenwood Springs. “How do people feel about the housing situation and the opportunities here and what can be done.”
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
‘Art you can drink:’ Ball Brewing gets rolling in Glenwood Springs
From of-age college students in need of wi-fi to basketball fans eager for March Madness, whatever the occasion Bobby Ball said he had a libation for it.