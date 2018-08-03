Glenwood ‘RiverFest’ cleanup, celebration Saturday

Glenwood Springs' RiverFest cleanup and celebration at Two Rivers Park takes place Saturday.

Volunteers are needed to help with the riverbank cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch and beer will be provided afterwards for all cleanup participants.

And, the community is invited to the celebration from noon to 3 p.m. at Two Rivers Park, featuring music from bluegrass band Hardscrabble, food and drink, educational booths, fly fishing and stand-up paddle board demonstrations, and prize drawings.

Sign up to help out at http://www.cogs.us/riverfest.