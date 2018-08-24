Glenwood soccer falls to Durango in its season opener

In a battle of Demons, Durango got the best of Glenwood Springs Friday afternoon in a non-conference soccer match, downing Glenwood 3-1 to open the season.

Glenwood went on top 1-0 just 14:49 into the first half off of a goal from junior forward German Alvarado, assisted by junior midfielder Angel Bernal. Durango answered back with a goal off of a corner kick late in the first half, before then adding a second goal off of a corner kick in the second half, taking a 2-1 lead. Durango then capped off the 3-1 win with some luck as Glenwood was charged with an own-goal, dropping Glenwood to 0-1 on the season.

"I thought we performed really well today," said Wayne Smith, Glenwood's head coach. "We were really moving the ball around well, and got some good performances from out center mids in Leo Mireles and Alan Videla. We just had a lot of chances, but not a lot of shots on goal. I just really liked the way we moved the ball around and got some good looks."

Despite the 3-1 loss, Glenwood can take some positives from the loss to Durango, knowing they played well throughout against a big, physical team, and they weren't beat in right of play.

"Obviously, we need to work on defending corner kicks moving forward," Smith said. "But aside from that, I thought our guys battled well today against a bigger team, and we didn't concede anything in right of play, which was big for us to start the year.

Glenwood is back in action Saturday afternoon in Palisade against the Bulldogs at 1 p.m.