Glenwood Springs’ 12U Grizzlies girls hockey nabs state championship

The 12U Grizzlies celebrate their state championship on March 5.

Courtesy/TK Kwiatkowski

The 12U Glenwood Springs girls hockey team has achieved the ultimate honor: state champions.

On March 5, the Grizzlies beat Colorado 14ers Hockey 8-5 to nab the league title at Big Bear Ice Arena in Denver. The Grizzlies would net goals from Keelyn Reynolds, Katja Krause and Jaida Dacuma.

Reynolds collected four goals, while Dacuma and Krause netted two apiece.

“Communication, making plans before the game, and then following the plans led to our success, along with teamwork,” Krause said.

Grizzlies head coach Lynsey Pulliam said her team members all showed a lot of growth — especially at this tournament.

“We got down and normally in the past they would lose it and start arguing with each other and calling out teammates for not doing something right,” she said. “We had a little but I could see real maturity and growth start to happen.”

The younger players had great positioning and worked hard and that contributed to their success, Pulliam said.

“Ending this season like that showed that our girls are young athletes that desire to play their best game,” she said. “That will lead to more growth in the future and give each player the opportunity to play at the level they desire to play later in life.”

Team Manager Mariah Chastan said she personally loved all the passing and teamwork.

“We were shorthanded (3 v 5) a couple times and the girls played strong defense and scored in the process,” she said.

The Grizzlies also beat the Aspen 12U team 9-3 and another game against the Colorado 14ers 12U team 9-1 on their way to the championship.

“We knew we had something special,” Grizzly Hockey Director TK Kwiatkowski said. “And with the help of all of our coaches, families, off-ice and behind the scenes volunteers, we couldn’t be prouder of our team.”