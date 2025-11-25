Glenwood Springs advances impact fee overhaul, approves EMS call-fee authority

Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday advanced two public safety measures, voting 7-0 to approve on first reading a change to city code that would update the city’s fire impact fee and establish a new police impact fee, and voting 7-0 to authorize emergency medical service call fees.

Impact fee update clears first reading

The first measure would amend the city’s development code to update the existing fire and emergency services impact fee and add a parallel police impact fee. Director of Economic and Community Development Trent Hyatt said the update is necessary because the fire fee has not been revised in more than a decade and the city does not currently assess a police impact fee.

“It’s pretty obvious to most that development within our city increases both employment and the population,” Hyatt said. “And that increase in population increases the need for proportional increases in the services that are provided by various city departments.”

Hyatt said the proposal meets the city’s criteria for a code amendment and aligns with the 2023 comprehensive plan, which calls for development to help fund public facilities tied to growth.

Council reviewed fee tables included in a nexus study prepared by BBC Research and Consulting. Councilor David Townsley questioned whether he was interpreting the proposed fee ranges correctly, particularly for larger single-family homes.

He noted that, based on his reading of the table, the fee for a house around 4,100 square feet “would go up to over $12,000,” compared to about $3,200 for a smaller home. “I just don’t think that’s anywhere close to being right,” Townsley said, adding that he wanted staff to revisit the numbers ahead of second reading.

City Attorney Karl Hanlon told the council that the nexus study establishes the maximum the city may charge, not the amount it must adopt.

“That typically sets your ceiling. It doesn’t set your floor,” Hanlon said. “Anything below that is completely defensible.”

Council agreed to bring the fee schedule back for discussion rather than place it on a consent agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Erin Zalinski noted that Thursday’s vote does not adopt the fees themselves.

“My motion was to approve consideration,” Zalinski said. “All the details will be fleshed out at the second reading.”

EMS call-fee authority approved

In a separate 7-0 vote, the council approved a second code amendment allowing the city to charge emergency medical service fees. This includes transport fees and non-transport fees for calls originating from licensed assisted living residences and nursing homes. The fee amounts will be adopted later by resolution.

City Manager Steve Boyd said repeated low-level calls from certain facilities have strained emergency response resources. Chief of Public Safety Joseph Deras told the council that one location accounts for about 6% of the department’s call volume.

“We are there once every single day, and sometimes two and three times per day,” Deras said.

He described one recent example in which crews arrived to find a resident who needed their nails clipped.

“That is not something that two fire stations need to be responding to,” Deras said. “It’s costing the city an exorbitant amount of money, and it’s tying up those crews, taking them out of service from other potential emergencies.”

Boyd said the intent is not to discourage legitimate emergencies but to address repeated non-transport calls from facilities with on-site staff.

“Our goal is to try to change the facility’s behavior so that we’re not effectively becoming their nursing staff,” Boyd said.

Both measures will return for second reading and final consideration on Dec. 4.