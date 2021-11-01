Glenwood Springs advises Midland motorists to expect delays due to paving

A flagger directs traffic during the afternoon construction work on South Midland.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

South Midland Avenue travelers should expect longer-than-average delays this week as road crews begin paving another section of thoroughfare, a news release states.

“This is the last major paving push for the year,” said Bryana Starbuck, Glenwood Springs public information officer. “The crews plan to continue their South Midland Avenue paving schedule next spring.”

Paving along the avenue is slated to run north from Park West to the newly installed downhill wall, north of Old Cardiff Bridge Road.

Crews are also slated to pave the Airport Road, 4 Mile Road, Mt. Sopris Drive, 3 Mile Road, and Old Cardiff Bridge Road street connections.

“Depending on the weather, crews will be paving for extended hours today and Tuesday, which means they will go past the typical 3 p.m. shutdown,” Starbuck said. “If the weather doesn’t interrupt their schedule, paving will end around 3 p.m. for the rest of the week. We will send out updates if that changes.”

Although paving projects could be put on hold following this week, Starbuck said crews plan to continue working on South Midland Avenue as long as the weather permits.

“In many ways, the end of construction for the year depends on what Mother Nature does,” she said. “We can’t pin down an exact date, but we’re looking at a winter shutdown within a month or two.”

Midland Avenue traffic will be reduced to an alternating one-lane configuration until paving is complete, and drivers are advised to expect delays of 15 minutes or longer — with the longest delays occurring during peak travel times, such as weekday mornings from 7-10 a.m. and weekday afternoons from 2-6 p.m.

The delays are anticipated to continue through Sunday, Nov. 7, the news release states.