Glenwood Springs airport users to circulate second petition for ballot question

Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport users are circulating a new petition, proposing a ballot question that could diminish the city’s ability to terminate runway services without approval from the voters.

Proponents are seeking to put the question to voters in an April special election, Airport Commission member Dave Merritt said.

A previous petition was circulated prior to the November election; however, the Glenwood Springs City Clerk rejected the petition after identifying issues with many of the signatures.

“We got outplayed, and we’re just going to have to live with that and move forward,” said Eric Strautman, an airport user and Glenwood Springs resident.

Merritt said users have less than 90 days to secure more than 600 signatures from Glenwood Springs residents in order for the petition language to be added to the April ballot.

“We’re going to be tighter with this petition, requiring signers to add their street number, street name, full name of their city of residence,” Merritt said. “Looking at going forward, this charter addition is necessary to create an air of certainty for the airport users.”

Merritt said the city’s previous lack of commitment to keeping the airport open, safe and operational has made securing grant funding for airport improvements challenging. But, during a meeting Wednesday with airport users and the city’s airport commission, airport users agreed to put the past in the rearview and work toward rebuilding the relationship between airport users, city staff and council members.

Mayor Jonathan Godes attended the meeting, and said the group was respectful with their intentions and conversations.

Airport commissioners and users expressed a desire to work toward positive and productive conversations with the city about the airport in the future, he said.

“I was able to hear some of their frustrations and anxieties,” Godes said after the meeting. “Hopefully, I was able to provide representation for the city, so the airport users know they are being heard.”

Call Grand River Construction at 970-945-7758 for more information about the petition language or how to sign, Merritt said.

