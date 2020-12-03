Glenwood Springs allows ‘to-go’ beverages for patrons, shoppers to enjoy under Grand Avenue Bridge





Friday marks the first day visitors to downtown Glenwood Springs can legally enjoy alcohol “to-go” under the Grand Avenue bridge, the city announced in a Thursday news release.

Customers who visit any bar or restaurant serving alcoholic beverages can ask their server to make and serve them a drink as they walk out the door. Outdoor consumption will be allowed in Bethel Plaza under the Grand Avenue bridge.

The intention is to provide an area where people can take to-go beverages and also expand outdoor dining options, according to the release.

“Bethel Plaza, located beneath the Grand Avenue Bridge, will be outfitted with warming areas for patrons to enjoy food and drinks while shopping or waiting for a table at nearby restaurants,” the release states. “The area is marked by fencing which will also provide some wind protection.”

Alcohol consumption hours are 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

In addition to the designated outdoor watering hole, the city has purchased six igloos to place downtown for restaurant and bar patrons to use for while eating and drinking. The city plans to furnish and maintain the structures and seating area, the release states.

“The public is encouraged to use their own sanitizing wipes or hand sanitizer in addition to the regular cleaning throughout the day provided by city staff,” the release states. “The city expects to have the igloos erected within the next couple of weeks pending delivery from the vendor.”

Participating restaurants and bars will receive branded blankets to give away and help keep patrons warm and comfortable.

These efforts are being undertaken with consideration of social distancing requirements and the needs of local businesses, the release states. Private security will be employed for the downtown seating area beginning Friday.

Interested restaurants should contact city Economic Development Specialist Matt Nunez at 970-384-6424 or matt.nunez@cogs.us.